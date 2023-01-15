A&M can't overcome slow start in loss to Mississippi State.

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has become good at rallying. Now it just needs to get better at starting and finishing.

Mississippi State rode a strong defensive start to a 60-44 Southeastern victory Sunday at Reed Arena. The Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3) bolted to a 17-6 lead by forcing nine turnovers that led to 11 points. The Aggies (5-11, 0-6) settled down to have only 10 more turnovers, but they couldn’t erase the deficit and suffered their seventh straight loss.

“They threw us off in the first quarter, their aggression, their physicality bothered us and we really couldn’t get into [our] offense,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said.

A&M’s defense gave it a chance by holding Mississippi State without a point in the first four and a half minutes of the second half. A&M scored five points to pull within 34-29. The Aggies stayed within two buckets of the Bulldogs until going scoreless in the final 2:59 of the third quarter. That allowed Mississippi State to push the lead to 44-34. The Bulldogs didn’t have a great third quarter, hitting 4 of 11 field goals with five turnovers, but they were able to maintain the 10-point lead they had at halftime.

“We were able to execute some offensive things and get the ball inside and got some good looks [in the third quarter],” Taylor said. “Every time we made a run, they came back and made a run. In that sequence we missed a few layups, we gave up two 3s and that’s just really hard, when you’re making a run like that.”

The comeback attempt fizzled as A&M hit only 2 of 11 field goals in the third quarter. It was the third straight game A&M had fought back from a large deficit to give itself a chance. Against Ole Miss a week ago, the Aggies cut a 15-point deficit down to 10, but could manage only five fourth quarter points in a 57-38 loss. On Thursday against Tennessee, the Aggies whittled a 15-deficit to six with less than three minutes to play in the 62-50 loss. Sunday they trailed by the most points after the first quarter since the league opener at top-ranked South Carolina.

“We continued to fight, we continue to fight,” Taylor said. “[But] six points in the first quarter really hurt us.”

A&M for the fourth straight game had only seven available players. Mississippi State, which had fresh legs coming off a bye on Thursday, came out with full-court pressure, switching from a zone to man-to-man. Taylor and the players expected it, but they couldn’t weather it.

“We’ve got to handle that better to start the game,” Taylor said. “They pushed us off screens, forced us into lazy passes, which led to live-ball turnovers for them.”

A&M trailed by only 10 at halftime because junior point guard Kay Kay Green scored half of her career-high 18 points in the second quarter by hitting 4 of 5 field goals. Green was 8-of-12 shooting for the game, including 2 of 3 on 3-points.

“My shot was just there,” Green said. “I was kind of feeling it [today]. I was getting to my spots and I just capitalized.”

Green hit a pull-up jumper just before the half’s buzzer, making Mississippi State pay for failing to take the last shot.

“Kay Kay took a ton of pressure all night long,” Taylor said. “Somebody was hounding her all night long [when she had] the ball. She was able to run our offense and get us set.”

A&M’s defense force 17 turnovers, but the Aggies could muster only five points. Mississippi State scored 17 off the 19 turnovers it forced. The Bulldogs also had a 22-8 edge in paint points in helping them snap a three-game losing streak.

“We were concerned about how we were going to score, because they take away things in the paint and then their guards are elite defensively,” Taylor said.

MSU 6-foot-5 senior center Jessika Carter had 15 points, hitting 6 of 12 shots. Graduate guard Ahlana Smith had 18 points, hitting 8 of 11. Smith, who averages only 8.1 points, had eight at halftime by hitting all four shots. Carter and Smith each had seven rebounds as the Bulldogs had a 31-26 edge. Those two were a big reason Mississippi State shot 51.1% from the field (23 of 45). A&M was only 15 of 46 (32.6%). A&M graduate Aaliyah Patty had 10 points, managing to play 39 minutes despite early foul trouble. She also had a game-eight eight rebounds.