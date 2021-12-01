17th-ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team does enough to beat Arkansas-Little Rock

“I thought we played the second half pretty well, about as good as we could play, especially as limited in numbers as we are right now,” Little Rock coach Joe Foley said. “I thought our kids came back and gained their composure and gave them some problems.”

A&M fueled Little Rock’s run by not scoring for six and a half minutes, missing six field goals with five turnovers during that stretch.

“In the third quarter we came out a little flat, which is something we’re not used to,” Wells said. “Our second halves have been the best, but it wasn’t the best today, and we need to do better.”

Wells broke A&M’s drought with two free throws. The Trojans eventually pulled within 51-42 on Dariel Johnson’s three-point play with 7:59 left in the fourth quarter. Little Rock had two chances to get closer, but Potter missed a 3 and Kourouma turned the ball over. A&M got some breathing room as freshman forward Jada Malone hit a layup and Pitts drained a 3.

Foley said Pitts’ 3-point shooting was the difference in the game.