17th-ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team does enough to beat Arkansas-Little Rock

Women’s basketball coach Gary Blair won his 438th game at Texas A&M with Wednesday’s 65-50 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock to tie legendary men’s coach Shelby Metcalf as the school’s winningest basketball coach.
Blair, though, was in no mood for pats on the back after his 17th-ranked Aggies turned a halftime blowout into a much closer game. He even sounded a little like Metcalf in describing his team’s shortcomings.
“We’ve got to do better,” Blair said. “I know we held them down to 33% [shooting], but oh my gosh, our expectations are a little bit higher.”
A&M (8-0) had only a 28-22 scoring edge in the paint against a wounded Little Rock. The Trojans were missing their leading rebounder with their leading scorer hobbled and only two substitutes on the bench.
“We’ve got to realize that was 6-foot and 6-1 stopping us,” Blair said. “Wait until the big girls of the SEC come in at 6-4 to 6-6 to 6-7. We’ve got to have more production at [center] when we get it [inside].”
It was easy early as A&M cruised to a 40-19 halftime lead. Little Rock (4-4) missed 22 of 31 field goals in the first half.
“We guarded OK in the first half. They just missed shots,” Blair said. “In the second half, they ran their motion offense to perfection, and we just did not do a good job.”
The Sun Belt Conference’s Little Rock got back in the game in the third quarter by hitting 8 of 15 field goals and outscoring A&M 18-9.
“We got broke down off the dribble too much,” Blair said.
All of A&M’s shortcomings were overlooked by the majority of the crowd of 6,414, because approximately 4,000 of them were fifth-graders for A&M’s annual Elementary School Game.
They cheered the most for A&M graduate guards Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells, who combined to hit 10 of 15 field goals as each scored 15 points. Pitts hit 5 of 6 3-pointers while Wells hit 5 of 9 field goals and all four free throws. Senior forward Aaliyah Patty, a transfer from Ohio State, added 11 points and 10 rebounds, both season highs.
“The offense kind of came with the rebounds that I got,” Patty said. “I’d get a rebound, go down and score. They kind of go hand in hand.”
Little Rock senior guard Raziya Potter led all scorers with a career-high 23 points, hitting 11 of 25 field goals. Sophomore forward Sali Kourouma, the team’s leading scorer, added 15 points. Kourouma missed 15 of 20 field goals, including all five 3-pointers as the Trojans made just 2 of 16 beyond the arc.
Kourouma scored seven of her points during an 11-0 run in the third quarter that pulled the Trojans within 42-32 with 3:12 left in the period. A&M sophomore forward MJ Johnson hit a pair of free throws before the run to give A&M a 42-21 lead, but the Trojans responded with their best stretch.
“I thought we played the second half pretty well, about as good as we could play, especially as limited in numbers as we are right now,” Little Rock coach Joe Foley said. “I thought our kids came back and gained their composure and gave them some problems.”
A&M fueled Little Rock’s run by not scoring for six and a half minutes, missing six field goals with five turnovers during that stretch.
“In the third quarter we came out a little flat, which is something we’re not used to,” Wells said. “Our second halves have been the best, but it wasn’t the best today, and we need to do better.”
Wells broke A&M’s drought with two free throws. The Trojans eventually pulled within 51-42 on Dariel Johnson’s three-point play with 7:59 left in the fourth quarter. Little Rock had two chances to get closer, but Potter missed a 3 and Kourouma turned the ball over. A&M got some breathing room as freshman forward Jada Malone hit a layup and Pitts drained a 3.
Foley said Pitts’ 3-point shooting was the difference in the game.
“We know she’s a good shooter,” Foley said. “They were trying to hurt us inside, so we were trying to help a post player [defend]. We had only one post player today, and that opened up things a little for [Pitts], and she made us pay for it. She’s a good player.”
A&M took control early with a 12-2 run for a 29-15 lead. Potter made a layup, but Pitts hit a 3-pointer just as the shot-clock buzzer went off to jump-start an 11-2 Aggie run to end the half. A&M shot a sizzling 54.8% from the field (17 of 31) in the first half, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range with Pitts hitting 3 of 4.
“At times we played very well in this game,” Blair said. “But at other times, it was a struggle.”
Kourouma hit the first shot of the game but missed her next six shots. She averaged 23.4 points in the Trojans’ first five games but missed two games at the Oral Roberts tournament with a knee injury that she favored Wednesday. Little Rock sophomore guard Tia Harvey was injured with 9:28 left in the fourth quarter and had to be carried off. She didn’t return but remained on the bench with her left ankle wrapped.
• NOTES — Wells played 35 minutes as did junior point guard Jordan Nixon, workloads Blair wanted to avoid coming off three games over the weekend at the Paradise Jam with a game against 15th-ranked Texas set for 3 p.m. Sunday. ... A&M had 17 turnovers and only a 38-33 rebounding edge against a team whose tallest player was 6-1. “We’ll be better Sunday,” Blair said. “We have to be better Sunday.” ... Wells started her 100th straight game. ... Patty had a bounce-back effort after hitting only 2 of 16 field goals with 11 rebounds in the three previous games. ... Students from more than 30 elementary schools attended the game.