14th-ranked LSU pulls away from A&M, 74-58

Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris scored 25 points each and 14th-ranked LSU defeated Texas A&M 74-58 in Southeastern Conference women's basketball action at Reed Arena Sunday.

Autumn Newby added 13 rebounds and seven points for LSU (21-4, 9-3).

Kayla Wells had 23 points for Texas A&M (14-10, 4-8 SEC) and Aaliyah Patty added 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Aggies had a three-game winning streak snapped.

After LSU trailed 33-27 at halftime, Pointer scored five points early in the third quarter and the Tigers drew within 35-34 near the 7-minute mark. Texas A&M clung to its lead until LSU finally went in front when Newby made two free throws for a 43-42 lead at 3:29 of the third.

Pointer scored 11 points in the third quarter, the last two on a layup with 14 seconds left to put LSU up by seven. Morris scored LSU’s first seven points of the fourth quarter and with a 61-51 lead the Tigers were not threatened again, outscoring the Aggies 20-9 in the period.