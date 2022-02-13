 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
14th-ranked LSU pulls away from A&M, 74-58
0 Comments

14th-ranked LSU pulls away from A&M, 74-58

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris scored 25 points each and 14th-ranked LSU defeated Texas A&M 74-58 in Southeastern Conference women's basketball action at Reed Arena Sunday.

Autumn Newby added 13 rebounds and seven points for LSU (21-4, 9-3).

Kayla Wells had 23 points for Texas A&M (14-10, 4-8 SEC) and Aaliyah Patty added 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Aggies had a three-game winning streak snapped.

After LSU trailed 33-27 at halftime, Pointer scored five points early in the third quarter and the Tigers drew within 35-34 near the 7-minute mark. Texas A&M clung to its lead until LSU finally went in front when Newby made two free throws for a 43-42 lead at 3:29 of the third.

Pointer scored 11 points in the third quarter, the last two on a layup with 14 seconds left to put LSU up by seven. Morris scored LSU’s first seven points of the fourth quarter and with a 61-51 lead the Tigers were not threatened again, outscoring the Aggies 20-9 in the period.

Wells made 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half as Texas A&M built a 33-27 advantage. The score was tied at 16 after one quarter, but the Aggies surged ahead by making 7 of 14 shots while the Tigers made their first two but missed 13 of their next 14 to finish the half.

LSU, a preseason pick to finish eighth in the SEC, is in third place and controls its own destiny with a chance to finish as high as second for first-year head coach Kim Mulkey who came from Baylor.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert