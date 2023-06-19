LOS ANGELES — Former Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett finished in a tie for 43rd at the 123rd U.S. Open, shooting a 5-over 285 in the four-day tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The reigning U.S. Amateur champion entered Saturday’s third round tied for eighth at 5 under, but he fell out of contention with a 9-over 79 on moving day, managing just one birdie to counter eight bogeys and a double bogey. He recovered Sunday with a 71, which included five birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey

Bennett tied with Americans Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens, Billy Horschel and Brian Harman and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.

Wyndham Clark shot a final-round 70 to win the title at 10-under 270 by one stroke over Rory McIlroy.

After his performance at the major, Bennett ranks 384th on the World Golf Rankings, moving up from 489th the week prior. The rookie has been on a fast rise, for he ranked 1,313th heading into his first tournament as a professional — The Memorial on June 1.

Bennett can earn a PGA Tour special temporary membership by earning enough FedEx Cup points to equal last year’s 150th-place finisher. Last year, Erik van Rooyen finished 150th in the FedEx Cup standings with 269 points.

Bennett can accept seven sponsorship exemptions or play in 12 PGA tour events in a season as a non-member. So far since turning pro, Bennett has played in three events and has made three cuts with one top 25 finish.

If he earns his special temporary membership, Bennett can accept an unlimited amount of sponsorship exemptions and can earn his full tour card by finishing in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup points during the regular season. Bennett also can earn his tour card by winning a PGA event. Those paths would allow Bennett to bypass the Korn Ferry Tour.

HIGH SCHOOL

Bryan’s Turner commits to Texas Tech: Bryan wide receiver Tyson Turner is headed to Texas Tech.

The senior wideout for the Vikings announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Sunday via Twitter.

As a junior, Turner had 34 receptions for 665 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 regular season games. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver is a two-sport athlete for the Vikings, and he won the bronze medal in the Class 6A boys high jump at this year’s state track meet in Austin.

The four-star football recruit is ranked as the nation’s 24th athlete in the class of 2024 and the No. 53 player overall in Texas by the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Turner had scholarship offers from several schools including Boston College, Texas State, Louisiana Tech and Utah.

College Station’s Maiden commits to Memphis: College Station senior quarterback Arrington Maiden announced his commitment to Memphis via Twitter on Sunday night.

Maiden posted on social media on Friday that he was on an official visit to Memphis this weekend.

According to 247Sports.com, Maiden (6-3, 195) also held scholarship offers from Texas-San Antonio, North Texas, Texas State, Utah State and Abilene Christian among others.

Maiden helped guide the Cougars to the Class 5A Division I state championship game last year in his first season as starting quarterback. He threw for 2,279 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Seven Brazos Valley teams to play in this week’s 7-on-7: The annual state 7-on-7 tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station, and seven Brazos Valley schools will be part of the action across the three divisions.

Pools for the state tournament were released Sunday night.

A&M Consolidated is in Division I’s Pool I with Crandall, Haslet Eaton and Klein Cain and will play at 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. Friday. The Tigers, who won the 2019 D-I title, will be making their 12th straight and 20th all-time appearance in the event.

Bryan is in D-I’s Pool D with Midlothian Heritage, Waller and Weslaco and will play at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Friday, The Vikings are making their first state 7-on-7 tournament appearance since 2007.

College Station is in Pool G with Barbers Hill, Everman and Flower Mound Marcus and also will play at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Friday. The Cougars, who won the 2018 D-I title, are making their ninth straight appearance at state 7-on-7.

Rudder is making its first state 7-on-7 appearance after replacing Prosper Rock Hill, which withdrew after pools were released Sunday night, according Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The Rangers will be in Pool C with Abilene, Clear Springs and Round Rock with game times at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Friday.

Division I’s 64 teams will play three round-robin pool games Friday with the top two teams in each pool advancing to the championship bracket Saturday, while the third- and fourth-place teams will play in the consolation bracket. Both brackets Saturday are single-elimination.

Three Brazos Valley schools — Hearne, Cameron and Lexington — will play in the Division II and Division III brackets. Pool play is Thursday, and all teams in Division II and III will advance to separate 32-team, single-elimination championship brackets with play beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.

Cameron will play in D-II’s Pool E with Carthage, Decatur and Graham at 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Hearne is in D-III’s Pool H with East Bernard, Goldthwaite and Millsap, and Lexington is in D-III’s Pool E with Dilley, Gunter and Stamford. Both Brazos Valley teams will play at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Thursday.