The Texas A&M women’s tennis program added a key addition in its quest to win a NCAA championship by signing Lucciana Perez of Lima, Puru.

“She is the third-ranked junior player in the world and has put on a variety of phenomenal performances in the last year,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said in a press release.

Perez has won 11 doubles titles in International Tennis Federation-sanctioned tournaments and eight singles titles. She has played in multiple junior grand slams, including the French Open Junior Championships singles final.

The Aggies, coming off back-to-back NCAA Championship quarterfinal appearances, added sophomore transfer Nicole Khirin from Texas soon after the season ended. She was the Big 12 Conference Player and Freshman of the Year. Khirin was 16-6 in singles in the spring playing on the top line. She added 12 victories in doubles on the third line.

TEXAS A&M

A&M softball program promotes Heffley. Russ Heffley, who was a volunteer coach for the A&M softball program, has been promoted to a full-time assistant.

“Russ is more than deserving of the promotion,” A&M head coach Trisha Ford said in a release. “Coach Heffley has been an important piece to my staff the past three seasons and is an integral part of Aggie softball. He has a great understanding of how to connect to young players, develop and elevate their game. More importantly, he has a lot of passion for the game and brings a positive energy to the clubhouse each day that is contagious.”

Heffley spent his first two seasons with Ford in Arizona State before coming to Aggieland.

A&M women’s tennis program adds assistant. Taylor Rodgers, who was the Tennessee women’s tennis program’s director of operations, was hired as an assistant coach by A&M.

“He will be filling the newly created assistant coach position on our team,” Weaver said. “Taylor brings a lot of college experience to our program, from his time as a coach with ACU and as director of operations at Tennessee.”

Guthrie leaves A&M for JC job. Northeast Alabama Community College hired Texas A&M assistant Joe Guthrie as its first head coach on July 6.

The new program will play an exhibition season in the fall of 2024 before launching its initial season in 2025.

Before joining A&M head coach Trisha Ford’s first staff at A&M last year, Guthrie spent four seasons at Alabama-Birmingham, the last two as head coach, going 56-43 for the Blazers.

Guthrie, a native of Tuscaloosa, is currently coaching with the Smash-It-Vipers, a team in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League in Oxford, Mississippi. Guthrie is working with Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Gerry Glasco, a former A&M assistant, who led the Vipers to a 19-1 record in their 2022 exhibition season. Guthrie is working the defense. Also coaching the Vipers is Hunter Veach, who was A&M’s director of player development for only the 2023 season. Veach came to A&M after two years with Guthrie at UAB.

The Vipers are 4-13 and last in the four-team league.

Northeast Alabama CC is located in Rainsville, Alabama, 110 miles northeast of Birmingham and 126 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Hylton helps Canada to silver. USA’s 23 & under women’s basketball team defeated Canada 68-66 in the championship game of the 2023 GLOBL JAM on Sunday in Toronto. A&M rising junior Tineya Hylton played for Canada, averaging 4 points and 1.3 steals as the Toronto native helped the team go 3-1. Team USA was represented in the event by the Louisville team.

A&M head coach Joni Taylor is currently leading the USA Basketball U19 FIBA World Cup Team in Madrid, Spain. The U19 World Cup is set to conclude July 23.

Former A&M standout Kerley captures silver. Former Texas A&M All-American sprinter Fred Kerley finished second in the 100 meters at the Diamond League event in Poland’s Silesian Stadium.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine won in 9.97 seconds, edging three others in a photo finish. Kerley ran 9.98. It was the first loss of the season for Kerley who won the event last year. It was Kerley’s fourth medal this year in Diamond League events, he won’s three medals in the 100 and once in the 200.

A&M’s Lamara Distin, who just completed her senior season, was sixth in the high jump at 6 feet, 3.5 inches. Former A&M All-American Bryce Deadmon was sixth in the 400-meter dash in 44.81.

Garcia-Poggio, Montojo help Spain win titles. Texas A&M incoming freshman women’s golfer Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio helped Spain win the European Ladies Team Championship while men’s golfer Jaime Montojo helped Spain win the European Men’s Amateur Team Championship.

Fernández García-Poggio against England helped Spain win a singles match and a foursome match against England on Saturday. It was Spain’s sixth straight continential team victory.

Montojo in a 4-3 victory over Denmark on Saturday won the first foursome match and won a singles match to tie the event as the men’s team also won its sixth title.

Fernández García-Poggio also earned two points in the quarterfinal triumph over the Czech Republic.

Montojo, who will be a sophomore, accounted for 3.5 points in quarterfinal and semifinal victories over Italy and England, respectively.

García-Poggio had a 6-under 138 (70-68) to finish tied for 10th in individual stroke play Wednesday, helping Spain into the top flight of the match play portion of the tournament with a third-place showing. Spain was second in stroke play on the men’s side as Montojo shot 5-under 139 (70-69) to place 16th.

LOCAL

Bombers bounce back big. The Brazos Valley Bombers dropped three games in Texas Collegiate League play last week, falling to the Baton Rouge Rougarou 4-2 on Thursday and 13-7 on Saturday along with an 8-4 setback at Acadiana on Friday.

The Bombers bounced back with an 8-5 victory over the Seguin River Monsters on Sunday night at Edible Field.

The River Monsters scored five runs in the first inning, but Bombers’ relievers combined for 8 2/3 scoreless innings led by Dalton LeBlanc who entered in the first inning and threw 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two. College Station’s Zach Williams (3-0), Brody Wilson and Mason Peters followed and combined for four innings, allowing only two hits while striking out four and walking one.

The Bombers took the lead with a four-run sixth. Jacob Gurrero’s two-run single tied the game at 5 and the go-ahead run scored on an error. Justin Harris opened the inning with a double and Ben Columbus followed with an RBI single. A walk to Simon Larranga along with a passed ball and wild pitch helped fuel the rally.

The Bombers added two insurance runs in the seventh that included singles by Sunseri and Columbus. The Bombers had 10 hits with Sunseri and Columbus each having two.

The Bombers will be at Victoria on Wednesday night in the first of four straight meetings of the TCL’s top teams. BV (21-15, 7-7 second half) won the first half with Victoria (23-13, 10-3) second as they battle for the best overall record.

The teams will play at Edible Field on Thursday and Saturday along with a game in Victoria on Friday. The two also will play at Victoria’s Riverside Stadium on July 25-26.

Toucans end season with big win. The Twin City Toucans ended the USL League 2 season on a high note with a 7-0 win over Round Rock SC on Saturday at Edible Field.

Rhys Shirley, Fela Osifeso and Kyoji Hata all had goals in the first half to give the Toucans a 3-0 lead heading into the break.

The Toucans didn’t let up in the second half as Jesse Agyekum, Dekaka Isac, Timmy Ospina and Owen Mickoy all found the back of the net.

Twin City ends its 2023 campaign with 24 points and a 7-3-2 record along with a plus-25 goal differential. The Toucans finished in second in the Lone Star Division behind the AHFC Royals.