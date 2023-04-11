Watch now Texas A&M women's tennis coach Mark Weaver discusses upcoming matches against Kentucky and Vanderbilt as the Aggies close in on an SEC title.
top story
Watch: Texas A&M women's tennis coach Mark Weaver discusses upcoming matches
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now as Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett arrives at Easterwood Airport on Sunday in College Station after winning low amateur in the Mast…
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett became the first amateur to finish in the top 20 at the Masters since 2005 by tying for 16th p…
If it wasn’t clear how important left-handed reliever Evan Aschenbeck is to the Texas A&M baseball program this season, he had only the pa…
Hours after Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett claimed the Masters’ Low Amateur title in Augusta, Ga., he only walked the cart paths of Tr…
ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas A&M’s Aggie Dance Team won its third straight national championship in the Div. IA Team Performance competition at T…