Watch now at Texas A&M women's golf coach Gerrod Chadwell and golfers Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter discuss the team's NCAA selection as the No. 1 seed in the San Antonio Regional.
Watch: Texas A&M women's golf team members discuss NCAA selection
