Watch: Texas A&M softball team members discuss season-ending loss to Texas May 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as Texas A&M softball team members discuss the Aggies' season-ending loss to Texas in the Austin Regional. Courtesy of the NCAA. GALLERY: Texas A&M Softball vs Texas Texas A&M pitcher Shaylee Ackerman (10) delivers a pitch during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M head coach Trisha Ford meets with the team in the circle during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M right fielder Morgan Smith (23) makes a throw from the wall during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M pitcher Madison Preston (14) delivers a pitch during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M left fielder Star Ferguson (89) makes a throw from the outfield during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M catcher Julia Cottrill (42) makes a stop behind the plate during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) delivers a pitch during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M short stop Koko Wooley (3) celebrates after scoring a run during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M catcher Julia Cottrill (42) meets with pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) in the circle during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M right fielder Morgan Smith (23) sprints to first during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M third baseman Rylen Wiggins (2) slides safely through home during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M third baseman Rylen Wiggins (2) celebrates after scoring a run during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M left fielder Star Ferguson (89) is assisted after a collision at first during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M short stop Koko Wooley (3) slides safely to second during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M short stop Koko Wooley (3) beats the throw to third during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M third baseman Rylen Wiggins (2) watches the pitch from first during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M second baseman Amari Harper (13) drops a catch during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M head coach Trisha Ford meets with the team in the circle during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M short stop Koko Wooley (3) watches from the infield during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M catcher Julia Cottrill (42) returns to the dugout for the remainder of the game during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M assistant coach Jeff Harger is ejected during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M catcher Riley Valentine (27) hits a three-run home run during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M catcher Riley Valentine (27) watches her home run leave the park during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M catcher Riley Valentine (27) rounds the bases for her home run during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M second baseman Amari Harper (13) makes the throw to first during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M catcher Riley Valentine (27) looks to throw from behind the plate during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M head coach Trisha Ford consults left fielder Star Ferguson (89) as third base coach during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M left fielder Star Ferguson (89) celebrates getting on base during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M short stop Koko Wooley (3) makes the tag at second during the Texas A&M vs Texas game in the Austin Regional Championship on Sunday at McCombs Field. Meredith Seaver 