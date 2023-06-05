Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and players Austin Bost and Nathan Dettmer discuss the Aggies' season-ending loss to Stanford in the regional final.
STANFORD, Calif. — Texas A&M sophomore left-hander Ryan Prager leaned on a rail at the top of Stanford’s Sunken Diamond grandstand, squint…
STANFORD, Cali. — After the second inning, a Cal State Fullerton baseball fan grinned and shook his head as he walked the concourse of Sunken …
STANFORD, Calif. — For better or for worse, Texas A&M junior starter Nathan Dettmer has been head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first thought i…