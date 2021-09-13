WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports crew breaks down Haynes King injury news
Related to this story
Most Popular
DENVER — Down four points with time ticking in the fourth quarter, Isaiah Spiller said he delivered the obvious message to Texas A&M’s sta…
Texas A&M kicks off against Colorado at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be aired on the FOX. Here's how you can get the game:
OFFENSE: D
Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King suffered a fracture in his right tibia in the Aggies’ 10-7 victory over Colorado on Sa…
DENVER — Texas A&M might not be the fifth-ranked college football team in the country, but it’s still unbeaten, and that’s the bottom line…
Texas A&M barely survived being upset by Colorado. It’ll have to be better in two weeks to beat a revived Arkansas team.
Join us Saturday for a live thread of social media updates from the Texas A&M football game against Colorado at Empower Field in Denver. K…
OFFENSE: B
Jimbo Fisher isn’t concerned about the Aggies playing in Denver’s thin air, his attention is on what the Colorado Buffaloes do on the field.
DENVER – Isiah Spiller’s 18-yard touchdown catch with less than two minutes gave fifth-ranked Texas A&M a hard-fought 10-7 victory over th…