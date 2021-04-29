WATCH NOW: Rob Childress, Texas A&M players preview series against Mississippi State

Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress and players Ray Alejo and Mason Ornelas preview the Aggies' upcoming series at Mississippi State.
