WATCH NOW: Joni Taylor introduced as Texas A&M’s new women’s basketball coach

Joni Taylor Welcome

New Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor speaks during an introductory press conference at Reed Arena on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

 Cassie Stricker

Here are highlights from Joni Taylor's introductory press conference as Texas A&M’s new women’s basketball coach, including remarks from A&M athletic director Ross Bjork and deputy athletics director Kristen Brown.

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

Jimbo Fisher Media Availability

