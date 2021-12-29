WATCH NOW: E. King Gill shared story of original 12th Man in 1964 Muster speech

As the Texas A&M football program comes upon the 100th anniversary of the original 12th Man, the Texas A&M University System released a video with a recording of E. King Gill retelling his memories of the day.

Gill was called down from the stands by A&M coach Dana X. Bible to suit up against Centre College in the Dixie Classic on Jan. 2, 1922, after numerous players were injured. He did not get into the game, but was ready to play if asked.

Gill, who went on to serve in the armed forces and become a medical doctor, was a Muster speaker in 1964, when the audio was recorded.

"Now, we lost a lot of our players. We lost most of our backfield," Gill said on the recording. "We ended up the first half — we had no more substitutes. And, yeah, I saw someone waving at me to come down and get in uniform. We got out of the stands — it was entirely open — but we took a couple of blankets and they took Heine Weir's uniform off him and put it on me and put my clothes on him, and that's the way I went out to sit out on the bench and become the 12th Man."

The event would later be dramatized on a radio program called "Pigskin Parade," which solidified the lore of the 12th Man, Gill said.