WATCH NOW: Coaches, players preview College Station Regional

Watch now as players and coaches from Texas A&M, TCU, Louisiana and Oral Roberts preview this weekend's College Station Regional.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M freshman Bryce Foster finished fourth in the men’s shot put with a personal-best throw of 64 feet, 8.75 inc…
The Texas A&M baseball team will not play Incarnate Word next Tuesday in what was slated to be the final regular season game at Blue Bell …
HOOVER, Ala. — Down three runs after committing four errors against Alabama, the ninth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team was searching for so…
What Jo Evans did for the Texas A&M softball program was priceless, but she couldn’t take advantage of the $28.6 million Davis Diamond, wh…
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A couple of seldom-used Florida pitchers put the clamps on Texas A&M’s high-powered offense as the Gators cruised to a …
The Texas A&M baseball team was named the No. 5 national seed in the NCAA tournament and will host TCU, Oral Roberts and Louisiana the Col…
On opposite ends of a horseshoe of tables at The Warehouse at C.C. Creations, Texas A&M pitchers Joseph Menefee and Micah Dallas laughed, …
Times and TV designations for Texas A&M’s first three football games of the 2022 season were announced on Thursday. The Aggies will kick o…
On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, The Eagle's Robert Cessna breaks down the recent downturn in the Aggie softball program and wh…
HOOVER, Ala. — Texas A&M right-hander Micah Dallas’ first pitch of his first start since May 7 didn’t look promising Thursday as Florida l…
