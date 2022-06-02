 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Coaches, players preview College Station Regional

TAMU Baseball Watch Party

The Texas A&M baseball team and fans celebrate as the NCAA Championship Selection Show announces the team's No.5 national seed and will host TCU, Oral Roberts and Louisiana in Blue Bell Park. In regards to the watch party hosted in the Ford Hall of Champions on Monday, Coach Schlossnagle said, "The fans are a part of this too, they need to celebrate it... let's invite everybody!"

 Meredith Seaver

Watch now as players and coaches from Texas A&M, TCU, Louisiana and Oral Roberts preview this weekend's College Station Regional.

