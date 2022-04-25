WATCH NOW: Callie Davenport discusses Aggie Dance Team’s national title

On this bonus episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, Texas Aggie Dance Team captain Callie Davenport discusses the whirlwind spring her squad underwent in route to the College Classic DIA Team Performance National Championship earlier this month in Orlando, Florida.

The Aggie Dance Team scored 88.42 in the final round of the team performance to earn first over Eastern Michigan (87.68) and Toledo (82.63). Davenport, a College Station native, is one of three captains of the Aggie Dance Team, alongside Hannah Broussard, a Bryan High graduate.