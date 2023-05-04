Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and players Evan Aschenbeck and Max Kaufer preview the Aggies' series vs. Florida.
Watch: Jim Schlossnagle, Texas A&M players preview series vs. Florida
