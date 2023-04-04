Watch: Jim Schlossnagle, players discuss Texas A&M baseball's win over Texas State Apr 4, 2023 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and players Austin Bost and Josh Stewart discuss the Aggies' win over Texas State. Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics. Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics. Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics. GALLERY: Texas A&M Baseball vs Texas State Texas A&M first baseman Jack Moss, right, catches a pickoff throw as Texas State's Ben McClain returns to the bag Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M catcher Max Kaufer (46) speaks with Texas A&M pitcher Troy Wansing (19) on the mound during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle makes a call to the bullpen during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches from the dugout during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M first baseman Jack Moss (9) catches a throw to first during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M pitcher Ty Sexton (37) delivers a pitch during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M first baseman Jack Moss (9) steps into the batter's box during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M short stop Hunter Haas (2) leads off of first during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M short stop Hunter Haas (2) takes off to third during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M second baseman Austin Bost (12) sprints to third during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle returns to the dugout during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M right fielder Brett Minnich, left, backtracks to second base during the Aggies' 10-9 win over Texas State on Tuesday night. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Austin Bost (12) celebrates after scoring a run during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Jace Laviolette (17) hits for a 2-RBI double during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner (28) and right fielder Brett Minnich (23) celebrate after scoring during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates after scoring a run during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner (28) leads of of third during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M center fielder Jordan Thompson hits a two-run home run against Texas State on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M catcher Max Kaufer (46) is given instruction from assistant coach Nolan Cain during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M second baseman Austin Bost (12) prepares for an at bat during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M pitcher Robert Hogan (13) is visited on the mound during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M pitcher Brad Rudis (32) delivers a pitch during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle hands the ball over to pitcher Brandyn Garcia (49) during the Texas A&M vs Texas State game on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. 