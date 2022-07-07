Washington State’s deputy AD Park will replace Thompson:

Park, who graduated from A&M’s Mays Business School, was hired by WSU in 2018 to be its senior associate athletics director for external relations and two years later he was promoted to deputy director of athletics/external relations. Park was UTEP’s senior associate AD for external operations and development from 2012-18 and he was Texas State’s assistant AD for development from 2006-12. Park as a graduate student at A&M worked with the marketing and athletic communications offices before spending two years at Sam Houston State working in athletic development and marketing.