Washington State’s deputy AD Park will replace Thompson:

Texas A&M has hired Washington State’s Chris Park to be its deputy athletics director for external relations and business development, the school announced Wednesday in a release.
Park, who graduated from A&M’s Mays Business School, was hired by WSU in 2018 to be its senior associate athletics director for external relations and two years later he was promoted to deputy director of athletics/external relations. Park was UTEP’s senior associate AD for external operations and development from 2012-18 and he was Texas State’s assistant AD for development from 2006-12. Park as a graduate student at A&M worked with the marketing and athletic communications offices before spending two years at Sam Houston State working in athletic development and marketing.
Park replaces Michael Thompson Jr., who was hired in May to be ESPN’s vice president of programming and acquisitions, working with ESPN’s college networks properties — the SEC Network and the Longhorn Network — and being the company’s business contact with the Southeastern Conference. Thompson was at A&M three years and prior to that worked nine years at Ole Miss.