Top-ranked Florida State beats No. 9 Texas A&M

TALLAHASSEE, FLA – Florida State’s Clara Robbins ripped a shot from 12 yards in the 89th minute to give top-ranked Florida State a 1-0 victory over ninth-ranked Texas A&M in a collegiate soccer opener Thursday night.

A&M goalie Kenna Caldwell made a save but the carom rolled back to Robbins who put the follow-up into the net with 1 minute, 28 seconds left in the second half.

“Florida State is a legit national championship trophy contender, if not the downright favorites,” A&M coach G. Guerreri said.

The first half was a defensive struggle. Florida State held the advantages in shots (4-1), shots-on-goal (1-0) and corner kicks (4-0).

The best scoring opportunity of the first half belonged A&M. In the 13th minute, Maile Hayes broke free down the right touchline and entered the penalty box at the right corner. She sent a pass along the top of the box to Makhiya McDonald. Two yards right of the penalty spot, McDonald sent in a low driven ball that hit the flailing elbow of a sliding defender Gabby Carle.

Florida State ramped up the pressure in the second half and for the match they held advantages in shots (14-2), shots-on-goal (7-0) and corner kicks (6-0). The crossbar made two stops on the Seminoles in the second half, along with Caldwell’s four blocks.

“FSU is probably the most patient college team in possession that I’ve seen at the college level,” Guerrieri said. “So, the fact that our young team was able to keep our focus the entire match and carve out a few scoring chances ourselves is definitely something we will build upon this season.”