Texas A&M sophomore opposite hitter Logan Lednicky was named to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team Wednesday.

Lednicky led the SEC in total kills (387) and points (444.5) through 25 matches last season but suffered an ankle injury late in the year that ended her season. She made the All-SEC and conference’s All-Freshman teams last season.

A&M was picked to finish eighth in the 2023 preseason coaches’ poll. Kentucky topped the list with 142 points and 10 first-place votes followed by Florida (129 points, two first-place votes), Tennessee (113, one), Georgia (106), Arkansas (101), LSU (96), Auburn (89), A&M (63), Ole Miss and Mississippi State (42), South Carolina (39), Missouri (30) and Alabama (22).