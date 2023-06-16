Texas A&M graduate outside hitter Caroline Meuth was named to the USA Volleyball’s national college team this week. The team will train from Sunday through June 24 in Anaheim, California, with the Olympic champion United States’ national team before competing this summer. Meuth finished third in the Southeastern Conference last season in kills (439) and points (508.5) and made the All-SEC team.
Texas A&M's Caroline Meuth named to USA’s national college team
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
