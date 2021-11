Texas A&M's Allison Fields was named the Southeastern Conference defensive player of the week, the league announced on Monday.

The senior libero finished with 43 digs in the Aggies' (14-14, 7-11) two-series sweep of Missouri last weekend. She also had a season-high four assists in both matches.

Fields is the first Aggie to earn player of the week since Mallory Talbert in 2020.