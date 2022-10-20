Texas A&M volleyball team's rally falls short at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M volleyball team rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set but lost to Arkansas 25-18, 25-12, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11 in Southeastern Conference play at Barnhill Arena on Wednesday night.

A&M freshman Logan Lednicky had 28 kills and 16 digs, while Elena Karakasi had 12 digs and 50 assists. Caroline Meuth had 13 kills, six digs and three blocks.

Arkansas (14-5, 5-4) led from start to finish in the second set to take a 2-0 match lead, but A&M (10-9, 2-6) fought through seven ties and three lead changes to take the third set and stay alive. The Aggies then used three straight points to build a 15-11 lead in the fourth set and maintained control from there, winning the frame on a kill by Lednicky.

The Razorbacks took control in the fifth set with three straight points for a 7-4 lead. A&M got within a point three times, the last down 12-11, but Arkansas finished the match from there with another 3-0 run.