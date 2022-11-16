Texas A&M volleyball team's late leads vanish in loss to LSU on Senior Night

The seniors on the Texas A&M volleyball team didn’t finish their careers at Reed Arena with a victory, because the Aggies twice couldn’t finish off late leads.

LSU rallied for a 16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24 victory in Southeastern Conference action Wednesday night at Reed Arena. A&M (12-15, 4-12) had set points in each of the last two sets but lost its fifth straight match, all in four sets.

The first two sets against the Tigers (15-11, 9-7) weren’t dramatic, but things heated up in the third set with 12 ties, the last at 22-22.

LSU senior Sanaa Dotson delivered a kill for the lead, but that was reversed by an A&M challenge as the partisan crowd of 1,622 roared when the video board showed the ball hitting just outside the line. Dotson followed with a hitting error, giving A&M a 24-22 lead.

LSU got the final four points with kills by junior Alia Williams and senior Samarah Hill sandwiched around attack errors by the Aggies.

The loss seemed to linger with A&M as LSU scored the first four points in the fourth set. The Aggies, though, perked up and tied it at 6. The teams tied eight more times in the set, the last at 21-21 as sophomore Mia Johnson and graduate Elena Karakasi had back-to-back kills. An LSU hitting error and another Johnson kill pushed A&M’s run to four as LSU took back-to-back timeouts. LSU junior Paige Flickinger got a kill off a block, but A&M graduate Caroline Meuth answered with a kill for a 24-22 lead.

LSU closed with Flickinger dinking a shot over A&M’s blockers, then A&M had an attack error, and Dotson hit a well-placed shot in the middle of A&M’s defense before she clinched the match with her 12th kill.

“We were playing really good volleyball,” A&M graduate libero Allison Fields said. “The sets were tight. I mean, it was a fun game to be in. It just comes [down] to executing in the big points, the big moments.”

Meuth led A&M with 23 kills and eight digs. Johnson had a career-high 14 kills and 10 digs. Junior middle blocker Madison Bowser added eight kills. Karakasi had six kills, 41 assists and 14 digs. Freshman Ava Underwood had a career-best 24 digs.

“I am proud of the fight, though,” Fields said. “Mia played amazing, and so did everyone else.”

LSU, which ended a five-match losing streak at Reed Arena, had 60 kills, only one more than A&M. But the Tigers had better balance as Flickinger had 13 and senior Anita Anwusi matched Dotson’s 12. Williams and Hill each had nine.

A&M didn’t have as many options because freshman Logan Lednicky missed her second straight match after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. She had 387 kills, averaging 4.03 per set, along with 77 blocks and 444.5 points.

“It is a loss, but we had people step up,” A&M coach Bird Kuhn said. “Mia, she’s playing six rotations as our [second outside hitter]. That’s what you need, players taking advantage of opportunities.”

Johnson had double-digit kills for a third straight match.

The loss ends any chance A&M had for a winning season. The Aggies, who are 11th in the SEC, will end the season at last-place Missouri (8-16, 1-13) this weekend with a two-game series.

Fields was one of six seniors honored after the match along with Karakasi, Meuth, outside hitter Ciera Hecht, Destiny Cox and Lauren Davis. Cox and Davis are injured and not playing.

“I’m proud of everything they put into this program for starters,” Kuhn said. “The biggest thing about these senior nights is honoring them, because of their dedication and commitment to this program and one another.”