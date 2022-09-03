 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team wins two matches at TCU tournament

  • 0

FORT WORTH — The Texas A&M volleyball team beat Coastal Carolina 25-20, 25-12, 32-30 and Memphis 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 in a pair of sweeps Friday to open play at TCU’s Fight in the Fort.

A&M (3-2) had a season-high 12 blocks against Coastal Carolina (3-1) led by Elena Karakasi and Madison Bowser, who each recorded six. The Aggies outhit the Chanticleers .230 to .065 and got 11 kills from Caroline Meuth and nine from Logan Lednicky.

Against Memphis (3-2), Meuth had 12 kills, four blocks and two aces, while Lednicky had nine kills and three blocks. A&M again dominated play, outhitting the Tigers .286 to .089 with 11 team blocks to the Tigers’ five.

A&M will finish tournament play against TCU at 6 p.m. Saturday.

