Texas A&M volleyball team wins five-set opener over Hawaii

A revamped Texas A&M volleyball team opened the season with an 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11 victory over Hawaii on Friday afternoon in the first match of the A&M Invitational at Reed Arena.

The Aggies broke a 6-6 tie in the deciding set by reeling off six straight points. Hawaii had a service error, then Logan Lednicky had back-to-back kills with assists by Elena Karakasi and sophomore Brooke Frazier. Caroline Meuth made it three straight kills with an assist from Karakasi. An attack error by the Rainbow Wahine and a service ace by Frazier completed the run. Meuth later ended the set and match with her 23rd kill.

Meuth added 15 digs. The graduate outside hitter who transferred from Notre Dame was complemented by graduate setter Karakasi (42 assists, 11 digs, 4 blocks), a transfer from Syracuse. Junior libero Lauren Hogan, also a transfer from Syracuse, had 21 digs.

“I was the first transfer to commit, so I was a little nervous for awhile, but then we had all these other transfers and all these other freshmen come,” Meuth said. “The returners made sure to set the culture and they set the expectation, but then they allowed the new people to come in and showcase what they could bring to the table, because especially a lot of us transfers had experience in our past programs.”

A&M freshman outside hitter Logan Lednicky had 20 kills.

“[Lednicky] and Caroline both have big arms,” A&M coach Bird Kuhn said. “They’ve been playing like that for us the last two weeks, but we also still need the balance, and they know it’s a team effort.”

Hawaii took a 5-1 lead in the first set and maintained a comfortable lead until junior Tiffany Westerberg ended the frame with her fourth kill. She was complemented by junior outside hitter Riley Wagoner, who had six kills in the first set.

The second set was tied at 3 when A&M scored four straight points off a trio of Hawaii errors and a kill by A&M sophomore outside hitter Mia Johnson. Hawaii later reeled off four straight points to pull within 24-19, but Lednicky closed out the set with a kill.

The third set was tied 12 times, the last at 20. An Hawaii error and a Johnson kill gave A&M a 22-20 lead. The set’s last three points were kills with A&M’s Lednicky and Meuth sandwiching one by Hawaii’s Amber Igiede.

Hawaii broke a 9-9 tie in the fourth set with a 7-1 run as Wagoner had four kills. Wagoner’s seventh kill of the set tied the match at two.

Wagoner ended with career-high 21 kills for Hawaii. Junior middle blocker Igiede added 13, Westerberg a career-high 12 and junior Braelyn Akana and freshman Caylen Alexander added 10 each. Sophomore Kate Lang had 55 assists. Tayli Ikenaga had 17 digs, Talia Edmonds 13, Kendra Ham 12 and Lang 11.

Hawaii outhit A&M .355-.194 in the first set, but the margin was only .289-.275 by match’s end because of Hawaii’s errors.

“We knew this was going to be a great tournament for us and challenge us in different ways,” Kuhn said. “Hawaii is a great opponent. We knew they were going to be gritty and going to defend. We really settled in after that first set, so I’m proud of them. I’m proud of them because they locked in for what each of their jobs were, and we executed at the end.”

A&M will play 25th-ranked San Diego at 1 p.m. Saturday and conclude the tournament against sixth-ranked Pittsburgh at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Hawaii will play Pitt at 4 p.m. Saturday.