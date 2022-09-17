Texas A&M volleyball team upsets No. 21 Western Kentucky in three-set sweep

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Indiana 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 early Friday afternoon but rebounded with a 25-21, 27-25, 25-22 upset victory over No. 21 Western Kentucky in the nightcap at the WKU Invitational at Diddle Arena.

A&M (7-3) fought Indiana (7-4) in a close match to open the tournament. Indiana managed a slim advantage in hitting percentage (.188 to .185), while A&M had more aces (11-8) and team blocks (5-4). But the Hoosiers won key points in the second and third sets then controlled the fourth for the victory.

Against Western Kentucky, the Aggies came alive offensively with Caroline Meuth and Logan Lednicky leading the way. Meuth had 17 kills and hit a blistering .615, and Lednicky had 12 kills as A&M hit .452 as a team.

Down 16-10 in the second set, A&M began chipping away at its deficit but didn’t take the lead until Ciera Hecht’s kill put the Aggies ahead 25-24. They clinched the set with a kill and ace by Lednicky.

A&M used a 5-0 run to take a 14-12 lead in the third set then methodically held off Western Kentucky (11-2) the rest of the way, winning its last two points on service errors.

A&M will close out the tournament against Tennessee Tech at noon Saturday. The Aggies’ will open Southeastern Conference play next week beginning at Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.