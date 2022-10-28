 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team tops South Carolina in SEC road match

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M volleyball team beat South Carolina 26-24, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12 on Friday in Southeastern Conference play.

Caroline Meuth led A&M’s attack with 20 kills while hitting .529. Logan Lednicky also had 16 kills and four blocks. Ava Underwood had 13 digs and an ace, and Elena Karakasi had three kills, 40 assists, two aces, five blocks and 10 digs.

Lauren McCutcheon led South Carolina (10-10, 4-6) in kills with nine.

The Aggies will host Alabama at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena in their Title IX 50th Anniversary Match.

