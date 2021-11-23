Texas A&M volleyball team to wrap up regular season with two matches vs. Missouri

Kuhn took over after the 2017 season and has been with the Aggie seniors for four seasons. Some of those players began their A&M career before Kuhn and her coaching staff arrived, and they have been a part of a rebuilding project that included the Aggies reaching the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 in 2019.

Matching that postseason run could prove difficult for A&M this season, which enters the final weekend of the regular season with a 12-14 overall record and 5-11 mark in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies do have a more solid ranking in the RPI at No. 49, but two wins over No. 206 Missouri (5-24, 2-14) likely will do little to improve that ranking, which would leave the Aggies squarely in bubble territory for making this year’s NCAA tournament.

No matter how the season turns out, Kuhn said her current group of seniors has laid the foundation for the program for years to come.

“We say it with everyone that comes through the program: They’re legacy will last, and everything that happens from this point forward, they will continue to be a part of it because of what they’ve done here,” Kuhn said.

