Texas A&M volleyball team to wrap up regular season with two matches vs. Missouri

In moments throughout the Texas A&M volleyball team’s two-game series with Auburn earlier this season, fifth-year senior Camille Conner stopped to listen to the home crowd at Reed Arena. What she heard made her feel better about signing up for super senior season with the Aggies.
“There were moments in the game where I was doubting myself, and I could hear the 12th Man, and it just reminded me why I play volleyball and why I’m here,” Conner said. “That’s why I’m at A&M.”
The Aggie setter is one of eight seniors who will be honored Saturday as a part of a two-game, season-finale series against Missouri at Reed Arena. The teams will play at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday with the later serving as A&M’s Senior Day.
Conner used the extra season allowed by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic to break A&M’s record for career assists in the 25-point rally scoring era, passing Allie Sawatzky’s 4,547 set from 2010-13. Conner enters the final two regular-season matches of her career with 4,870 total assists.
She will be joined by four-year seniors Mallory Talbert and Macy Carrabine, a graduate transfer libero.
“Camille being a super senior and Macy coming in, that dynamic and those two were just special this season,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. “It’s huge. They are a special group.”
Kuhn took over after the 2017 season and has been with the Aggie seniors for four seasons. Some of those players began their A&M career before Kuhn and her coaching staff arrived, and they have been a part of a rebuilding project that included the Aggies reaching the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 in 2019.
Matching that postseason run could prove difficult for A&M this season, which enters the final weekend of the regular season with a 12-14 overall record and 5-11 mark in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies do have a more solid ranking in the RPI at No. 49, but two wins over No. 206 Missouri (5-24, 2-14) likely will do little to improve that ranking, which would leave the Aggies squarely in bubble territory for making this year’s NCAA tournament.
No matter how the season turns out, Kuhn said her current group of seniors has laid the foundation for the program for years to come.
“We say it with everyone that comes through the program: They’re legacy will last, and everything that happens from this point forward, they will continue to be a part of it because of what they’ve done here,” Kuhn said.