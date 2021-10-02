 Skip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team to play two road matches at No. 20 Tennessee
Texas A&M volleyball team to play two road matches at No. 20 Tennessee

The Texas A&M volleyball team will play No. 20 Tennessee at 4 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday in a pair of Southeastern Conference matches in Knoxville, Tennessee.

A&M (9-3, 2-0) and Tennessee (11-2, 3-0) are two of three teams still undefeated in early SEC play, joining No. 6 Kentucky (9-3, 2-0). The Aggies are coming off a 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 win over South Carolina on Sunday, while the Lady Vols beat Auburn 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 on Wednesday in Knoxville.

