Texas A&M volleyball team to open SEC play at Alabama on Wednesday

The Texas A&M volleyball team will open Southeastern Conference play against Alabama at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

A&M (7-3) won six matches in a row before falling to top-ranked Texas 25-22, 25-14, 22-25, 29-27 on Friday at Reed Arena. Alabama (8-4) is on a three-match winning streak that includes victories over Houston, Western Carolina and Tennessee Tech at the Crimson Tide’s Bama Bash held last weekend in Tuscaloosa.

A&M leads the conference in digs per set at 17.1. Libero Macy Carrabine tops the Aggies with 4.33 digs per set. Morgan Christon leads A&M with 122 kills followed by Lauren Davis at 107.