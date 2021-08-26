Texas A&M volleyball team to open season in Hawaii on Friday night

The Texas A&M volleyball team will open the season against Marquette at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

A&M also will face Fairfield at 9:45 p.m. Saturday and Hawaii at 10 p.m. Sunday.

A&M returns 13 players and five starters from last year’s team that went 9-9 playing an all-Southeastern Conference schedule. The group is led by fifth-year setter Camille Conner, who ranks second in school history in assists in the 25-point rally scoring era.