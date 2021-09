The Texas A&M volleyball team will host South Carolina at 1 p.m. Sunday in Southeastern Conference action at Reed Arena. A&M (8-3, 1-0) opened SEC play with a 20-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 victory at Alabama on Wednesday, while South Carolina (9-2, 1-0) won its SEC opener at home against Georgia 24-26, 25-17, 25-22, 17-25, 15-7.