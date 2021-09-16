 Skip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team to host No. 1 Texas on Friday at Reed Arena
Texas A&M volleyball team to host No. 1 Texas on Friday at Reed Arena

The Texas A&M volleyball team will host top-ranked Texas at 6 p.m. Friday at Reed Arena. Fans with a ticket for A&M’s football game against New Mexico on Saturday will receive free admission.

A&M (7-2) is on a six-match winning streak, including a 25-21, 25-22, 27-25 victory at Texas State on Tuesday. Texas (7-0) is undefeated and coming off a 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Notre Dame at Gregory Gymnasium on Sunday in Austin.

