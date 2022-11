The Texas A&M volleyball team will host LSU at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Senior Night at Reed Arena. The Aggies will honor its graduating players after the match.

LSU (14-11, 8-7) is in seventh place in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-14, 4-11) is 11th.

The Aggies will end the regular season with two matches at Missouri on Saturday and Sunday in Columbia, Missouri.