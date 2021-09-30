 Skip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team to host Dig Pink Match on Oct. 7
Texas A&M volleyball team to host Dig Pink Match on Oct. 7

The Texas A&M volleyball team will hold its annual Dig Pink Match at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 against Georgia at Reed Arena. The Aggies are holding the event to in conjunction with The Side-Out Foundation’s 2021-22 Dig Pink Movement to support the stage IV breast cancer community. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and to receive discounted admission to the match. For more information and a link to donate, please visit 12thman.com/DigPink.

