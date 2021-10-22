Texas A&M volleyball team to face Mississippi State in pair of matches this weekend

The Texas A&M volleyball team will play two matches at Mississippi State this weekend with the first at 3 p.m. Saturday and another at 1 p.m. Sunday in Southeastern Conference play at the Newell-Grissom Building. A&M (11-7, 4-4) is alone in sixth place in the SEC, while MSU (14-5, 5-2) is tied for fourth.
A&M head coach Bird Kuhn will miss the two-match series with a non-COVID-19 related medical issue. Associate head coach Kolby O'Donnell will serve as the Aggies' acting head coach for the matches.
