The Texas A&M volleyball team will face Arkansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Southeastern Conference play at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A&M (10-8, 2-5) is 11th in the 13-team league, while Arkansas (13-5, 4-4) is tied for fourth.
Texas A&M volleyball team to face Arkansas on road Wednesday night
