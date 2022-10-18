 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team to face Arkansas on road Wednesday night

The Texas A&M volleyball team will face Arkansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Southeastern Conference play at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A&M (10-8, 2-5) is 11th in the 13-team league, while Arkansas (13-5, 4-4) is tied for fourth.

