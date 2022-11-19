The Texas A&M volleyball team will wrap up the regular season with two matches against Missouri at 1 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, Missouri. A&M (12-15, 4-12) is in 11th-place in the 13-team Southeastern Conference, while Missouri (8-16, 1-13) is 13th.
Texas A&M volleyball team to end regular season with two matches at Missouri
