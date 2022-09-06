Texas A&M volleyball team sweeps Sam Houston State in three sets

A Tuesday match in the middle of nonconference play isn’t always a norm for the Texas A&M volleyball team. But with the quick turnarounds that can happen during Southeastern Conference play, head coach Bird Kuhn said she wanted her team to experience play on short rest.

The Aggies made the most of the challenge against Sam Houston State, collecting their third sweep of the season 28-26, 25-14, 30-28 on Tuesday at Reed Arena.

“I think physically we were ready,” Kuhn said. “The mental aspect, I think that could be coming off a long weekend or just a quick turnaround, but that’s what we need to get them prepared for. I think we all can see we need to be more consistent in executing the game plan, just playing our game.”

Freshman Logan Lednicky paced the Aggies with 13 kills, coming off of a 23-kill performance against TCU on Saturday. Caroline Meuth had 13 kills, and junior middle blocker Madison Bowser recorded a career-high 10 kills, marking the first time three Aggies reached 10 or more kills this season.

While not always in system, the Aggies managed to hit an efficient .346 in the match with 51 kills. Sam Houston managed just .152 over 36 kills.

“I feel like our out of system play was amazing,” Bowser said. “I felt like our setters were just dishing out balls to our hitters, hittable balls that we could get swings on. I think we kept a lot of balls in play, which is really good to keep the plays going.”

A comeback effort by Sam Houston in the first set, including a 5-2 run, forced extra points. But a pair of kills and then an ace by Lednicky closed out the first set.

A&M also needed extra points to shut the door on the sweep in the third set. A 6-0 run toward the end of the fame gave the Bearkats a 22-21 lead, but Lednicky broke a 28-28 tie with a kill, and the Aggies clinched the set and match on a hitting error by Sam Houston.

Kuhn said she was glad her squad saw two sets go down to the wire in preparation for conference play to come.

“You can’t create something like that,” she said. “We do the best we can at practice, but to finish and actually earn points when it’s a deuce set like that, it’s good for them to feel, but I also want them to be earning it. And so the first set we earned, and that’s what we want to see out of them. They need to feel that, no matter who we’re playing.”

The Aggies have one more home match against Louisiana-Lafayette at 6 p.m. Friday before hitting the road for the Western Kentucky Volleyball Invitational on Sept. 16-17. After that, it’s full steam ahead into SEC play.

“I think we’re ready for SEC play,” Bowser said. “We know we have some things to work on, but it’s coming up. We live and we learn. We know what we need to do, so now we just need to execute in practice, so we can execute in the games.”

A&M’s SEC opener is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.