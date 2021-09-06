Texas A&M volleyball team sweeps Islanders

Texas A&M senior blocker London Austin-Roark and junior transfer Destiny Cox combined for 25 kills to lead the Aggie volleyball team to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 nonconference victory over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Monday afternoon at Reed Arena before 1,326 fans.
Austin-Roark’s 12 kills helped her set a career-high hitting percentage of .667. Cox, who transferred from North Carolina, added 13 kills with a hitting percentage of .433, both season-high marks for the junior outside hitter. Senior libero Macy Carrabine had 21 digs and senior Taylor Voss added 13 in helping the Aggies (3-2) win their home opener.
“It’s awesome to be back [home], obviously we had a long road trip, and it feels great to be playing in front of the 12th Man,” A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said. “It was a big weekend here in Aggieland, so it just felt good. There were good vibes flowing with the team, and it felt really great to be home.”
Austin-Roark and Cox helped the Aggies hit .252 with 44 kills and only 13 errors.
“This was our first official home game since our exhibition against Baylor,” Cox said. “I think that it’s good to have all the fans back. It’s early in the season so we have a lot of things to work on, but I like the way that we played today. I think that this was a really good start. I’m excited for this weekend and I know that it’s only going to get better from here.”
A&M senior outside hitter Camryn Ennis had nine digs and senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert had five blocks, including a solo jam at the end of the opening set as A&M rallied from a 20-18 deficit. A&M took an 8-3 lead in the second set, but A&M-Corpus Christi came back to tie it at 9. It was tied seven more times, but A&M scored six of the last eight points with a Cox kill closing out the set.
The third set was tied at eight and 12, but A&M took control on a 5-0 run with Austin-Roark behind the service line. A&M scored the match’s last three points, highlighted by kills from Austin-Roark and junior outside hitter Ciera Hecht.
“We never take 3-0 wins for granted,” Kuhn said. “I think there will always be things that we need to clean up and be better at.”
A&M-Corpus Christi (1-5) was led by Kyndal Payne who had 13 kills and Carissa Barnes who had 22 digs.
The Texas A&M Invitational will be Friday and Saturday. The Aggies will play Houston at 6 p.m. Friday, Albany at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Texas-San Antonio at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.