Texas A&M volleyball team sweeps Islanders

Texas A&M senior blocker London Austin-Roark and junior transfer Destiny Cox combined for 25 kills to lead the Aggie volleyball team to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 nonconference victory over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Monday afternoon at Reed Arena before 1,326 fans.

Austin-Roark’s 12 kills helped her set a career-high hitting percentage of .667. Cox, who transferred from North Carolina, added 13 kills with a hitting percentage of .433, both season-high marks for the junior outside hitter. Senior libero Macy Carrabine had 21 digs and senior Taylor Voss added 13 in helping the Aggies (3-2) win their home opener.

“It’s awesome to be back [home], obviously we had a long road trip, and it feels great to be playing in front of the 12th Man,” A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said. “It was a big weekend here in Aggieland, so it just felt good. There were good vibes flowing with the team, and it felt really great to be home.”

Austin-Roark and Cox helped the Aggies hit .252 with 44 kills and only 13 errors.