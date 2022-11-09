Texas A&M volleyball team signs three recruits

The Texas A&M volleyball team signed Brynn Covell, Bianna Muoneke and Alayna Pearson on Wednesday.

Covell is a 6-foot setter and three-year starter at the NC Volleyball Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is ranked 97th nationally in the class of 2023 and made the 2023 Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team.

Muoneke is a 6-0 outside hitter from Cypress Ranch, where she helped the Lady Mustangs win back-to-back district titles.

Pearson is a 5-6 defensive specialist and libero from Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas. She helped the Lady Huskies reach the substate semifinals four straight seasons, made the Eastern Kansas League first team and was named the EKL defensive player of the year this season.