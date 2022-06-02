 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team signs Syracuse transfer Elena Karakasi

The Texas A&M volleyball team has signed Syracuse graduate transfer Elena Karakasi. The 6-foot setter finished her four-year career at Syracuse with 2,486 assists, ninth most in school history. Karakasi averaged 9.6 assists per set last year as a senior. She is a native of Marousi-Athens, Greece, and competed on the under-17 and U19 Greece national teams.

