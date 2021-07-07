Texas A&M volleyball team releases 2021 schedule

The Texas A&M volleyball team released its 2021 schedule, which features 28 regular season games including 14 at Reed Arena.

A&M will start with an exhibition match against Baylor on Aug. 20 at Reed before competing in a three-day tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Aggies will be at Cal Poly on Sept. 1 then return home to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sept. 6 and host the Aggie Invitational Sept. 10-11. Non-conference play wraps up against Texas State (Sept. 14) and Texas (Sept. 17), while Southeastern Conference play starts at Alabama on Sept. 22 before the Aggies host South Carolina on Sept. 26.

A&M will then travel to Tennessee (Oct. 2-3) and host Georgia (Oct. 7-8) for two-game series. A&M will face Ole Miss (Oct. 13), be at Florida (Oct. 16) and have a trio of two-game series against Mississippi State (Oct. 23-24), Auburn (Nov. 4-5) and Kentucky (Nov. 13-14). The Aggies will host Arkansas and be at LSU on Nov. 17 and 24, respectively, and will finish the season against Missouri for two games from Nov. 26-27.