Texas A&M volleyball team reaping benefits of USA's gold medal

The United States winning its first gold medal in volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday impacted Texas A&M’s first fall practice 6,571 miles away.

“We were all really pumped up from that,” A&M senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert said after Monday’s practice. “There’s just something so special about representing something that’s bigger then yourself and I think we all felt that coming in on report day yesterday and we’re going to carry that with us.”

A&M is ready to move forward after a trying 9-9 season. The Aggies were seventh in the Southeastern Conference, which played only league matches because of COVID-19. A&M opened the 2020 season with a four-game winning streak but then lost four straight to end the fall portion at 4-4. A&M also broke even in the spring season and were 177th in the NCAA’s final RPI rankings of the regular season. A&M also lost four games to COVID-19.

“I think COVID brought a lot of challenges and hurdles for our team,” A&M senior setter Camille Conner said. “There was a lot of outside stuff going on. I think with this year, we’re going to be able to focus more on our team.”

Monday’s practice was the first step, one that felt big to all involved.