Texas A&M volleyball team rallies to win SEC opener at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — The Texas A&M volleyball team got sterling performances from Caroline Meuth and Elena Karakasi in a 19-25, 25-22, 26-28, 25-19, 15-10 comeback victory over Ole Miss on Wednesday in their Southeastern Conference opener at Gillom Sports Center.

Down 2-1 in the match and 19-18 in the fourth set, the Aggies (9-3, 1-0) began their comeback with a 7-0 run to win the set and force a fifth frame. Meuth had one of her team-high 24 kills during the run, while Karakasi served the final six points.

A&M used shorter runs to wear down Ole Miss (4-7, 0-1) in the fifth set, taking control with a three-point spurt for an 11-7 lead with kills from Karakasi and Madison Bower. The Aggies put away the match with kills from Meuth and Logan Lednicky, who finished with 15.

Karakasi had six kills, 53 assists, two aces, 11 digs and three blocks.

A&M returns home to host Tennessee (7-6, 1-0) in a pair of 2 p.m. matches at Reed Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Tennessee won its SEC opener at home over Missouri 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 on Wednesday.