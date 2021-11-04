Texas A&M volleyball team rallies to beat Auburn

Texas A&M’s Morgan Christon and Brooke Frazier said they had no idea that Auburn had never won a volleyball match at Reed Arena. So it wasn’t until after Aggies had come from behind to beat the Tigers 27-29, 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 15-12 on Thursday in Southeastern Conference play that they realized how close they had come to seeing their streak end.

In a match as chaotic as the score, A&M (12-9, 5-6) improved to 8-0 against Auburn at home.

“We like to grind and just play dirty D and just go all out, get balls up and just reset for our side and set up for a block,” Christon said of the frantic nature of the match. The junior outside hitter led the Aggies with 19 kills, including 11 in the final two sets.

While A&M handled Thursday’s chaos, a moment of serenity refocused the Aggies before the comeback effort. Senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert called the team together for an impromptu players’ meeting inside the tunnel behind the Aggie bench after A&M dropped the third set.

“We just went out there to clear our minds and just reset, because we were kind of frazzled,” Christon said. “We usually just go back there to be with the team with just us together to refocus.”