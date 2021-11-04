Texas A&M volleyball team rallies to beat Auburn

Texas A&M’s Morgan Christon and Brooke Frazier said they had no idea that Auburn had never won a volleyball match at Reed Arena. So it wasn’t until after Aggies had come from behind to beat the Tigers 27-29, 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 15-12 on Thursday in Southeastern Conference play that they realized how close they had come to seeing their streak end.
In a match as chaotic as the score, A&M (12-9, 5-6) improved to 8-0 against Auburn at home.
“We like to grind and just play dirty D and just go all out, get balls up and just reset for our side and set up for a block,” Christon said of the frantic nature of the match. The junior outside hitter led the Aggies with 19 kills, including 11 in the final two sets.
While A&M handled Thursday’s chaos, a moment of serenity refocused the Aggies before the comeback effort. Senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert called the team together for an impromptu players’ meeting inside the tunnel behind the Aggie bench after A&M dropped the third set.
“We just went out there to clear our minds and just reset, because we were kind of frazzled,” Christon said. “We usually just go back there to be with the team with just us together to refocus.”
The Aggies struggled with passing, especially the first pass of each attack, through the first three sets. With errant balls pinging around the Aggie side of the net, setting up an offense at times proved impossible. The Aggies built a 12-6 lead in the first set but came out of the first media timeout flat. Two bad service receptions allowed momentum to shift to the Tigers (12-10, 4-8), who later outscored the Aggies 14-8 in the final stretch to take the set.
“We were giving points,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. “We know we have to play cleaner in those moments, whether it was the first contact or us just attacking. You’ve just got to play clean.”
A&M rallied in the second set thanks to four kills from junior outside hitter Lauren Davis, who finished with 12 kills and a .088 hitting percentage.
For an offense that typically finds success working quickly through the middle, A&M setter Camille Conner mixed passes across the court.
“We always want that balance,” Kuhn said. “If Camille has all her options and she’s able to attack, that’s the balance we need.”
Auburn won the third set to take two sets in a match at Reed Arena for the first time. The Tigers built a 19-9 lead and held on for a 2-1 match lead, but four kills from Ciera Hecht began a spark the Aggies carried over into the following set. Hecht finished with nine kills and a .300 hitting percentage.
“We trust her,” Frazier said. “She comes in and she has no doubt in herself and she comes out and takes some big swings.”
After the Aggies’ team meeting, they didn’t trail for the remainder of the match. They took a 14-8 lead in the fourth set, feeding passes to Christon on the outside, and easily forced a fifth set.
A&M found Talbert in the middle of the court for quick kills early in the fifth set as she picked up three of her nine kills in the final frame. Christon slammed down five kills to secure the victory, pushing A&M’s overall record against Auburn to 14-1.
Frazier recorded a career- and match-high 23 digs. Her previous high mark was 12.
“It’s awesome, just feeling like I trust my coaches and I trust my teammates and just doing it for them,” Frazier said.
Auburn’s Rebekah Rath led all attackers with 21 kills.
A&M entered the match ranked 38th in the RPI, just inside bubble territory for the NCAA tournament with seven matches left.
“We do control our own destiny,” Kuhn said. “We always talk about controlling what you can control. In November, we have all the opportunities in front of us to control that.”
The Aggies and Tigers will face off again at 6 p.m. Friday.