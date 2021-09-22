 Skip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team opens SEC play with win at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Morgan Christon had 22 kills, and Macy Carrabine had a career-high 23 digs to lead the Texas A&M volleyball team past Alabama 20-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 to open Southeastern Conference play Wednesday at Foster Auditorium.

A&M (8-3, 1-0) outhit Alabama .261 to .156, had seven team blocks to Alabama’s five and had 68 team digs to 53 for the Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-1).

A&M’s Lauren Davis and Mallory Talbert teamed for a key block in the second set, and Christon knocked down three straight kills to give the Aggies their first lead of the frame at 10-9. The spark helped the Aggies even the match at 1-1.

Davis had 12 kills, and London Austin-Roark had 10. Talbert finished with eight kills, including the set-winner in the third set that thwarted an Alabama comeback attempt.

A&M will host South Carolina (9-2, 1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.

