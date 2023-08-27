OMAHA, Neb. – The Texas A&M volleyball team capped its first weekend of the season with a sweep of Pepperdine 25-12, 25-21, 25-15 on Saturday night in the Omaha Invite.

That came on the heels of the Aggies beating host Omaha 25-18, 25-27, 25-12, 25-21 on Friday night to give first-year coach Jamie Morrison his first victory. A&M outhit Omaha .364-.115 and stepped up its game against Pepperdine, which made the NCAA tournament.

A&M hit .420 for the match, while the Waves hit only .026.

“Pepperdine is a really good volleyball team and I’m pleased to get that win,” Morrison said. “We had another efficient day, hitting .420 percent which is hard to do. I think the things we have been working on the past six months showed today on the court.”

Bianna Muoneke had 12 kills and only one error in hitting .550. Logan Lednicky hit .529, adding 11 kills with two errors as the Aggies had a 43-22 edge in kills. Lauren Hogan had 11 digs as A&M had a 27-21 edge. Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and Morgan Perkins each had four blocks as A&M had a 16-6 advantage. The Aggies had a 40-21 edge in assists as Nisa Buzlutepe and Margot Manning 13.

In the win over Omaha, Meuth had 17 kills, Lednicky 12 and Bianna Muoneke 11. Hogan had 10 digs. Manning had 23 assists an Buzlutepe 22.

A&M had a 55-42 edge in kills, a 41-30 edge in digs and 22-14 in blocks.

Pepperdine, which made the NCAA tournament last year, opened the season with a 27-25, 25-15, 25-23 loss to Kansas. The Aggies were 13-16 last season and missed the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in five years, costing Laura “Bird” Kuhn her job. Morrison is a longtime assistant collegiate coach along with working with USA Volleyball.

“It feels great,” Morrison said after picking up his first victory. “I told the girls after the match that it’s an honor to be the head coach of Texas A&M and an honor to be their coach. We’re hoping it’s the first of many wins and we’re excited to see what we can build here at Texas A&M.”

The Aggies will remain on the road and play in the Bowling Green Hampton Inn tournament next weekend.