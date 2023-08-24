Texas A&M first-year head volleyball coach Jamie Morrison figures the best way to move the program forward is a challenging start.

The Aggies will play a pair of tournaments before their home opener against Utah State on Sept. 7 in the Texas A&M Invitational.

Morrison should know plenty about his team after playing in the Omaha Invite this weekend and Bowling Green’s Hampton Inn Invitational next weekend. Four of the five teams the Aggies will play made the NCAA tournament last year. That’s something the Aggies did only once in five seasons under Laura “Bird” Kuhn. That got her fired and replaced by Morrison who in more than two decades has worked with USA Volleyball and been a college assistant.

The Morrison era will open against host Omaha at 7 p.m. Friday. The Aggies will face Pepperdine on Saturday. Next week A&M will play Wright State, Bowling Green and Loyola Chicago. Those five teams combined for a 114-44 record last year with all but Omaha making the NCAA tourney.

“We’ve prepared our schedule trying to get the best RPI we could at the end of the year to give us our best chance of getting as far as we can in the [NCAA] tournament,” Morrison said. “So our goal was to play as many teams that [had] 20 wins [as possible].”

A&M was 13-16 last year, including 5-13 in the Southeastern Conference to finish 11th in the 13-team league. The Aggies had a winning record in league play only once under Kuhn.

A&M returns five starters — graduate outside hitter Caroline Meuth, senior libero/defensive specialist Lauren Hogan, sophomore outside hitter Logan Lednicky, sophomore libero/defensive specialist Ava Underwood and junior middle blocker Molly Brown.

Morrison was encouraged by the team’s 25-22, 25-16, 13-25, 27-25 exhibition loss to 15th-ranked Baylor with the Aggies playing well in the last two sets. A&M had a 16-11 edge in blocks over the Bears who are coming off a NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.

“I think that can be something that we hang our hat on,” Morrison said.

Sophomore Ifenna Cos-Okpalla had 11 blocks, freshman middle blocker Ital Lopuyo added seven and Oklahoma sophomore transfer Morgan Perkins had five.

A&M’s frontline against Omaha will be challenged by 6-2 senior blocker McKenna Ruch and 5-11 outside hitter Shayla McCormick. Ruch earned honorable mention All-America honors last year after 305 kills, 145 blocks and a .341 hitting percentage. McCormick had 438 kills, 370 digs and 43 aces in being an American Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-Midwest Region pick. Sophomore Kali Jurgensmeier was the Summit League’s freshman of the year, helping the Mavericks go 20-10, including a 14-4 record in league play to finish second to South Dakota.

“I think Baylor ran a fast offense,” Morrison said. “[And] Omaha [also] runs a fast offense,”

It took A&M a couple of sets to adjust to Baylor’s tempo and tighten up its defense.

“Taking some of the learnings from that and just applying it, [is key],” Morrison said. “We’re gonna play some fast offenses in the SEC also. So it’s good prep for that.”

A&M started a pair of freshmen against Baylor in setter Margot Manning (24 assists) and outside hitter Bianna Muoneke (10 kills). Lednicky came off the bench for nine kills with only two errors, adding three blocks and two digs while hitting .368. Lednicky had her freshman season end with season-ending ankle injury.

“I’m so ready [to play],” Lednicky said. “I’m beyond ready. Rehab is a tough one. I think you learn so much from it. I wouldn’t take it back for the world. I’m so thankful, because I’ve learned so much about myself as a person and as a player. So, I wouldn’t take it back, but it’s been a grind. But I’m beyond excited to be back in Reed [Arena].”

NOTES — This weekend will be a homecoming for Lopuyo who is from Omaha. It’ll be the same next weekend for Hogan who is from Loveland, Ohio. … Pepperdine was 19-11 last year, including 10-8 in the West Coast Conference for fourth behind South Diego, BYU and Loyola Marymount. Morrison believes Pepperdine has a good chance to win the league this year with BYU now in the Big 12. The Waves return four all-conference performers. ... Pepperdine, Wright State, Loyola Chicago and Bowling Green all lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament last year.

